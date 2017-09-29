Former club Independiente wish Aguero speedy recovery after reported car crash

According to reports out of Argentina, Sergio Aguero suffered broken ribs in a crash after leaving a music concert in Amsterdam.

Manchester City have been rocked by widespread reports that star forward Sergio Aguero was involved in a car accident in Holland.

Neither City or Argentina have commented but according to reports out of his homeland, Aguero suffered broken ribs in a crash after leaving a music concert in Amsterdam, ahead of Saturday's blockbuster trip to Premier League champions Chelsea.

Aguero attended a show featuring Colombian singer Maluma before the taxi he was in reportedly crashed into a pole en route to the airport back to Manchester.

Boyhood club Independiente appeared to seemingly confirm the news in a tweet, with the Argentine side writing: "Strength and speedy recovery @aguerosergiokun!

"All @Independiente is with you at this difficult time."

If the news is true, Aguero would face an extended spell on the sidelines, effectively ruling him out of City's clash at Stamford Bridge as well as Argentina's do-or-die World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador next month.

Aguero has hit the ground running this season, scoring six goals in six matches to help City top the Premier League table on difference.

The 29-year-old has netted seven in all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men this term.