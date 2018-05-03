Cricket; Former England batsman Trott to retire

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will retire at the end of the season.

Trott played 52 Tests, scoring 3,835 runs at an average of 44.08, while he also played 68 ODIs and seven T20 internationals.

The 37-year-old made his debut in cricket's longest format against Australia in August 2009 and was a regular fixture in the side that reached the top of the Test rankings in 2012.

A stress-related illness saw Trott depart England's abysmal 2013-14 Ashes tour early and - after struggling upon his return to the Test team against West Indies in April 2015 - he later opted to step away from international cricket.

Trott, who has played his entire County Cricket career with Warwickshire, believes the time is right to step aside.

"I've been fortunate to have enjoyed a great career with Warwickshire and England and I am very grateful for all of the support that I have received from my fellow players, coaches and management who I have worked with," he told Warwickshire's official website.

"Choosing to retire at the end of the season is something that I have spoken about at length with my family and this is now the right time to look at the next chapter of my career."