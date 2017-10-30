Former England boss Allardyce admits to interest in Everton and USA posts

Ex-England boss Sam Allardyce has revealed that he would be willing to discuss managerial posts with Everton and the United States.

The experienced coach has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

He helped to rebuild his reputation at Selhurst Park, as he helped the Eagles to cement their Premier League standing on the back of a forgettable 67-day stint at the Three Lions helm which ended in controversy.

Allardyce is now open to getting back into the dugout and is prepared to hold talks with Everton if they consider him to be a suitable successor to the ousted Ronald Koeman.

"I'd have to consider that if that phone call happens," Allardyce told BeIN Sports.

"There's no point speculating at the moment. David Unsworth is in the chair, Joe [Royle] sat upstairs will have an opinion today [after the Leicester defeat] and from the Chelsea game.

"It's really going to be tough for Everton to get out of that position. Not because the lads are not trying, but as a team collectively they can't keep a clean sheet and can't score a goal. Those are the two problems, if you resolve one, you'll end up resolving the other and that will start with the clean sheet."

