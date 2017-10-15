Former England boss Allardyce rules himself out of Scotland running

Former England manager Sam Allardyce has ruled himself out of the running for the vacant Scotland job.

Gordon Strachan left the position earlier this week, after the country failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Scotland finished third in Group F in qualifying, behind Slovakia and England, and Strachan subsequently resigned, with controversial former Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay set to take caretaker charge in his absence.

Allardyce took charge of just one match as England manager, a 1-0 win over Slovakia, but he was sacked after a sting by a Sunday newspaper, and he has now confirmed that he won't be taking another job at international level in the near future.

"It's very tempting but not at this moment in time," Allardyce told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"My parents are from Scotland and my sister and brother were both born in Scotland so my heritage is from there.

