Wayne Rooney pleads guilty to drink-driving charge as former England captain is given two-year ban

Wayne Rooney has pleaded guilty to a charge of drink-driving at Stockport Magistrates’ Court and has been banned for two years after being stopped by police behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Beetle earlier this month.

The former England captain has also been given a 12-month community order and will have to undertake 100 hours of community service.

The 31-year-old was pulled over by police at around 2am on the morning of 1 September, having been pictured at a bar in Manchester the night before. Police confirmed on Monday at Stockport Magistrates’ Court that a breathalyser test revealed Rooney to have 104 milligrams of alcohol for every 100ml of blood in the body, nearly three times the legal limit of 35mg.

Rooney’s solicitor also confirmed that the former England striker expects to be fined two weeks’ wages by Everton, which will amount to around £300,000.

Rooney, who left Manchester United to return to Everton in the summer, issued an immediate statement to Press Association to confirm he accepts the sentence, and he apologised to fans that he had let down by driving while over the limit.

The statement read: “Following today’s court hearing I want publicly to apologise for my unforgiveable lack of judgement in driving while over the legal limit. It was completely wrong.

“I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career.

“Of course I accept the sentence of the court and hope that I can make some amends through my community service.”