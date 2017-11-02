Former England cricketer Monty Panesar signs up for Dancing on Ice 2018

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has signed up for Dancing On Ice.

The sportsman joins previously confirmed contestants, including Corrie's Brooke Vincent, former Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and Bake Off's Candice Brown on the ITV show.

He said: "This is a great opportunity to keep myself fit and motivated and try a different sport.

"I'm looking forward to it, it's going to be very exciting."

Other celebrities previously announced are Love Island's Kem Cetinay, rugby player Max Evans and singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden.

Monty Panesar during his Essex playing days Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The show returns to ITV, after a break from the screen, in the New Year.

A total of 12 celebrities will be skating to impress Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and one remaining judge, yet to be announced.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to host the show.