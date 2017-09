Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has launched a sensational bid to become a professional boxer.

The 38-year-old, who retired from football back in 2015, revealed the news in what was billed as a "major news announcement" on Tuesday morning where he outlined his intention to enter the squared circle.

"When Betfair approached me about the Defender to Contender challenge, the chance to prove myself in a new sport was a real draw," he said.