Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu retires

Yakubu scored 95 goals in the Premier League, during a career that took in spells with Everton, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

Former Everton and Nigeria striker Yakubu has retired aged 35.

Yakubu scored 95 goals in 252 Premier League games across spells with Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, Everton and Blackburn Rovers, and is the second-highest African goalscorer in England's top flight behind Didier Drogba.

He also had spells with Leicester City, Reading and Coventry City in English football.

Yakubu represented his country at four Africa Cup of Nations and the 2010 World Cup.

He told Sky Sports: "I would like to officially announce my retirement from professional football.

"Firstly, I would like to thank God for the career I have had. I would like to thank the entire Nigerian Football Federation and my Nigerian national team-mates for all the memorable years I had playing for the Super Eagles.

"I would also like to thank all the football clubs I played for. The managers, all club staff, owners, fellow players and my dearest family and friends who immensely supported me throughout my career."