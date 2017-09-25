Former FKF boss spill the beans on Chan mess

Nyamweya has blamed Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario for the mess that saw the country stripped off Chan rights

Nyamweya, who left the office in January 2016 after successfully tabling Kenya’s bid to host the second-tier competition in Africa, says that the ministry did not heed to their call to start early preparation and instead, chose a totally different Local Organising Committee (LOC) to the one proposed by the previous regime.

Nyamweya claims that his regime appointed a committee in 2014 and forwarded the names to the CS for gazettement, but this was not acted upon despite Caf having approved FKF’s move.

“My administration at FKF did its best to ensure that preparation begun in earnest but there was no such commitment from the ministry which deliberately neither responded to nor acted on all our correspondence,” Nyamweya said in a press statement obtained by Goal.

“The CS gazetted a completely different LOC after I had left office, contrary to the standard practice where a new regime at the federation does not affect the operations of LOC.

“The ministry opted to gazette a new LOC team two years after we had forwarded the names. I aver that had the ministry acted on our correspondences in this respect, the country would not have been as embarrassed as it has."

The previous regime had also suggested that Chan be hosted in Nairobi, Machakos, Nakuru and Mombasa only for the current regime to replace Mombasa and Nakuru with Meru and Eldoret.

Nyamweya also accused his predecessor, Nick Mwendwa for not consulting other stakeholders in the whole process. Kenya was granted Chan hosting rights in February 2014.