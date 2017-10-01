Former Gor Mahia defender benched against Posta Rangers

George Abege and Yame Mwana have been handed starting berths against a struggling Posta Rangers who will be without the head coach, Sammy Omollo

Sony Sugar defender, Kevin Oluoch has been named on the bench in a Kenyan Premier League match against Posta Rangers at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

The former Gor Mahia defender has been out of the Millers’ couple of games, but he makes a return back to the squad at the right time when Sony Sugar need to pick maximum points.

George Abege and Yame Mwana have been both handed starting berths against a struggling Posta Rangers who will be without the head coach, Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

Omollo will follow the proceedings from the terraces after he was slapped with a three-match ban by KPL Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee last week for unsporting conduct.

Omollo was found guilty of hitting his Sofapaka counterpart, Sam Ssimbwe in the two sides draw at Narok Stadium.

Sony Sugar starting XI

Kevin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Samuel Olare, Joseph Omweri, Alfred Onyango, Fredrick Onyango, Benjamin Mosha, Amos Asembeka, Yema Mwana, David Simiyu, George Abege

Reserves: Kevin Otieno, Kevin Oluoch, Nicholas Okoth, Justine Omari, Denis Oduor, Justine Monda, Laban Gambareko