Former Gor Mahia midfield linked with South Africa move

Former Gor Mahia midfielder, Khalid Aucho is linked with a move to the South Africa Premier league side, Orlando Pirates.

Aucho is set to link up with former Ugandan Cranes coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic who has his eye on former Tusker FC man.

The 24-year-old, Ugandan is now a free agent following a short stint with Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

"Aucho is heading to Pirates, Micho was in Uganda this week," said the source as quoted by the South African portal, Kickoff.

"He is going to just sign. He is a free agent. Remember Ivica Stankovic is acting as his agent and Ivica is the agent to Micho."

Aucho is understood to have parted ways with Red Star due to a contractual dispute.

Sredojevic worked with Aucho during his time in charge of The Cranes prior to joining Pirates in August.