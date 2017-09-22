Former Gor Mahia midfielder's move to South Africa flops

The Ugandan was reportedly set to join Pirates but the move hit a snag after he failed to agree on personal terms

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho's much-anticipated move to the South African side Orlando Pirates has hit a snag.

The Ugandan international was reportedly set to join Pirates, but the move hit a snag on the last day after he failed to agree on personal terms with the South African giants.

Pirates are coached by former Ugandan Cranes manager Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, who worked with Aucho during his spell in charge of Uganda.

South Africa news outlets report that Aucho failed an invite to undergo a trial with Pirates despite travelling to South Africa last week.

"They (Pirates) wanted him for trials which he refused. They watched all the two World Cup qualifiers against Egypt so why the trial? He told coach Micho why do they want him for trials yet he has worked with him for over four years,” a source told kick-off.

Aucho who is back in Uganda, is reportedly set to join a local club, though those close to him insist that he has many offers from all over the continent.

“Zanaco (Zambia) were willing to send him a [plane] ticket before he went to Scotland for trials. He had so many offers, Zamalek, El Gaish, Orlando Pirates, Nkana and Zanaco."

Aucho won the KPL league title with Gor Mahia in 2015 before leaving in May 2016.