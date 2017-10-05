Former Gor Mahia midfielder suspended from World Cup Qualifier

The former K’Ogalo man has been suspended and will not be available for selection when Uganda host Ghana’s Blac Stars this weekend

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Khalid Aucho is out of Uganda's a must-win FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana.

The former K’Ogalo man has been suspended and will not be available for selection when Uganda Cranes host Ghana’s Black Stars this weekend.

Uganda who needs a win to seal a ticket to the 2018 Games in Russia, will also be without Murushid Jjuuko in a must-win clash.

The duo picked up second yellow cards in a historic 1-0 win by Ugandan against Egypt in Alexandria last month. The first cards came against Ghana last year.

The duo’s absence leaves Ugandan Crane interim coach, Moses Basena with the options of Tony Mawejje and Savio Kabugo tom ahead of Saturday’s match at Namboole Stadium.