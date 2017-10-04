Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirms he will not applying for his boxing licence from BBBoC

Fury was at ringside for his cousin Hughie's title fight: Getty

Tyson Fury has confirmed he will not be reapplying for a new boxing licence with the British Boxing Board of Control, thus seemingly calling time on his in-ring career.

Fury has not boxed since November 2015 when he ended Wladimir Klitschko’s decade-long reign at the top of heavyweight boxing before being stripped of his titles after injury and a failed drugs test stopped him from defending the belts.

The 29-year-old has always insisted he will return to the ring, despite having no licence, and was back in training earlier this year alongside Billy Joe Saunders.

But he has now given up on regaining his licence after tweeting his apparent retirement from professional boxing.

“After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense [sic]. After the way they have handled stuff. No thanks,” he tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Fury has previously stated he would apply for a licence from another country, specifically Ireland, in order to regain his licence and fight again but his last tweet hinted that he may be giving up altogether.

After thinking long & hard about my return I will not be applying for aBBBOCboxinglicense. After they way they have handled stuff. No thanks — TYSON2FASTFURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 4, 2017

The British boxer recently ranted at BBBoC chief Robert Smith following his cousin Hughie’s controversial points defeat to Joseph Parker last month.

Speaking on the microphone in Manchester, Fury said: “How long must I be held up and kept out of action?

“It's been 15 months since I've been under investigation, you're keeping an innocent man from fulfilling his destiny and from providing for his family.

“Everybody else is dealt with in a few months, why must I be treated any differently? Surely there must be a human rights law preventing this from happening to people!

“Either ban me or set me free as I've been in limbo for a long time! I want to move on with my life!”



