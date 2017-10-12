Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siboniso Gaxa on the lookout for a new club

Gaxa is on the move again after it emerged on Thursday that he hasn't been offered a new deal at Wits

Bidvest Wits have not offered Siboniso Gaxa a new contract, and it is for that reason the former Kaizer Chiefs full-back hasn't played this season.

The 33-year-old played a few matches for the PSL champions last campaign, and it could be said that he played a part in helping them to their maiden league title.

However, he appears to have not done enough to convince the club to offer him a new deal.

Gaxa had a one-year option on his previous deal with the Students, but the club decided not to exercise it and as a result, he is now on the lookout for a new home.

The emergence of Reeve Frosler has no doubt dented any chances of Gaxa returning to the side in the near future.

Gaxa was dumped by Amakhosi over a year ago, but Gavin Hunt handed him a lifeline soon afterwards.

While, the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns is still confident of challenging his departure from Naturena, the South African Football Association (Safa) Appeal's Committee is yet to set a date for the hearing.