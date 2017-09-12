Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral open to PSL return

The experienced trainer has received offers from several international teams, but he rejected them

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertuğral says he's open to returning to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The 57-year-old tactician resigned as Pirates head coach in Novemver 2016, following a heavy defeat to SuperSport United in a PSL encounter at the Mbombela Stadium.

Ertugral went on to say goodbye to South Africa on social media. The Turkish coach stated that he was going back to Europe for good.

However, the former Ajax Cape Town has since disclosed that he's open to returning to the PSL when speaking to The Citizen.

“South Africa is my home, it has always been my home. I wouldn’t mind returning to South Africa if a team wants me,” Ertugral said.

The well-travelled tactician revealed that he had lost out on a job in England because of a work permit.

“I have received offers from several international teams, but I have turn them down," he continued.

"I was in talks with and almost signed a deal with a Championship side in England, the deal fell through because of the issue with the work permits in England.

"So, I couldn’t get one in time before the start of the season,” Ertugral concluded.