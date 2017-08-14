Former Kaizer Chiefs players to conclude Free State Stars deals on Tuesday

Ea Lla Koto are keen to beef up their striking department during the current Transfer Window

Free State Stars are set to conclude the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs strikers Edward Manqele and Siphelele Mthembu.







The two frontmen have been training with Ea Lla Koto after parting ways with Chiefs - having failed to live up to expectations at the Soweto giants.







Manqele and Mthembu have since impressed the Stars technical team which is led by Sammy Troughton and they will soon sign deals with the club.







This has been confirmed by Stars' general manager Rantsi Mokoena when speaking to The Citizen.







"We've been busy concluding everything now. We should be done tomorrow (Tuesday)," Mokoena said.







Manqele is set for his second stint with Stars. He spent the 2011/12 campaign with Ea Lla Koto netting 11 goals in 28 PSL games.







The 30-year-old marksman had spells with Mamelodi Sundowns, Moroka Swallows, Chippa United, before joining Amakhosi midway through the 2015/16 season.







Mthembu, who turns 30 on Tuesday, is also a well travelled striker having played for Orlando Pirates, Bloemfontein Celtic, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Platinum Stars and Chiefs.