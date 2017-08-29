Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw joins Egyptian side El Gaish

Abraw's progress at Amakhosi was hampered by a long-term injury which he suffered at the beginning of 2016/17 season

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw has left South Africa for Egypt where he will be playing for El Gaish in the new season.

The 27-year-old Togolese frontman was released by Amakhosi at the end of last season after failing to win back his place in the team.

The Glamour Boys had decided to register him for the second half of last season, but Abraw still didn't do enough for Steve Komphela to accomodate him ahead of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez.

Abraw surfaced at Bidvest Wits soon afterwards as he was hoping to impress Gavin Hunt and possibly landing a deal.

However, Hunt and his technical team decided against signing Abraw after assessing him for over two weeks.

Now, the former Free State Stars has completed his move to El Gaish as he hopes to revive his ailing footbal career.

During his time in South Africa, Abraw made 62 league appearances and scored 11 goals for both Amakhosi and Ea Lla Koto.