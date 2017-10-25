Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw moves to Romania

Abraw was out for over six months with an ankle injury prior to Amakhosi terminating his contract in June 2017

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Camaldine Abraw has found a new home in Romania.

Abraw, who parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season, spent two weeks on trial at Politehnica Timisoara.

It is reported that Politehnica Timisoara have a few of their regulars sidelined with injuries, and that made it possible for them to offer Abraw the deal.

The Togolese marksman had a stint with El-Gaish of Egypt following his failure to land a contract at Bidvest Wits where he underwent a trial under the watchful of Gavin Hunt.

Abraw, 27, penned a two-year deal with Politehnica Timisoara, and he will be eager to revive his fading career.

Romanian Premiership is a home to South African midfielder May Mahlangu, who is on the books of FC Dinamo Bucuresti.