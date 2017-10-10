Former Liverpool and England striker Peter Crouch enters the Guinness Book of Records

Peter Crouch is now a record-breaking striker, with the ex-Liverpool, Tottenham and England forward in the Guinness World Records 2018 annual.

Nobody in the history of the Premier League has managed more headed goals than the Stoke City striker's haul of 51, with that return having seen him pass the legendary Alan Shearer (46).

Now in the Guinness Book of Records under 'Most football (soccer) Premier League headed goals', Crouch told the publication’s official YouTube channel: “It feels good!

“To hold any record, certainly in the Premier League, is great. I’m very proud of it.”

He added: “I see centre forwards hanging around outside the box and it blows my mind, I just can’t get my head around it.

“I believe if you are a centre forward, you should be in the box, ready for the ball. That’s the way I have always played my game and that will never change.”

Along with his collection of headers, Crouch is also part of the exclusive Premier League 100-goal club.

He now has 105 efforts to his name, along with an impressive tally of 56 assists.

That contribution has been spread between spells at Aston Villa, Southampton, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Tottenham and Stoke.

Peter Crouch Premier League headed goals record More