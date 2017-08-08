Former Liverpool star Pennant joins non-league Billericay Town

Jermaine Pennant will take on the likes of Dorking Wanderers and the Metropolitan Police this season after joining Billericay Town.

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has joined Billericay Town in the seventh tier of English football.

The 34-year-old, who became the most expensive trainee in history when he joined Arsenal from Notts County for £2million in 1999, has lived a nomadic existence since leaving Anfield in 2009.

Having made 55 Premier League appearances in three years at Liverpool, Pennant has since taken in stints at Real Zaragoza, Stoke City, Wolves, FC Pune City, Wigan Athletic, Tampines Rovers and Bury.

Pennant played in Liverpool's 2007 UEFA Champions League final defeat to AC Milan but will this season line up against the likes of Dorking Wanderers, Folkestone Invicta and the Metropolitan Police in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The former England youth international joins fellow ex-Premier League players Paul Konchesky, Jamie O'Hara and Kevin Foley at New Lodge.