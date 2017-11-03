Former loan ranger Cork tells England stars to get out and play

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has words of experience for England's next generation and has not given up on his own international dream.

Jack Cork has advised England's all-conquering Under-17 stars to seek exposure to senior football as soon as possible.

The Three Lions claimed glory at the Under-17 World Cup in India thanks to a stunning 5-2 win over Spain in last weekend's final.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was named player of the tournament after scoring twice as Steve Cooper's side came back from 2-0 down, while Chelsea provided four of the starting XI to City's three.

Some observers have pointed to the potential problem of the two amply resourced Premier League heavyweights being home to the cream of England's young talent, with opportunities to break into their respective first teams likely to be limited.

Cork, one of the standout performers in Burnley's impressive start to 2017-18 after joining from Swansea City in a £10million deal, has represented England at every level from Under-16 to Under-21 and found himself at this crossroads as a youngster on Chelsea's books a decade ago.

The 28-year-old spent time on loan with Bournemouth, Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Watford, Coventry City and his current club before joining the Saints on a permanent basis in 2011.

"It's about games, you need to get out on the stage and play games," Cork said.

"It can be daunting at first, at 18 or 19, but for me it's the best way to do it. It's good for young players.

"You're not really going to get the first-team opportunities unless you're someone like Foden, who has the press around him and the manager [City boss Pep Guardiola] bigging him up at every opportunity.

"For me I'd say to the young players 'go and get as many games as you can while you're young' and if it gets to a point where you're still not playing games in your first team then maybe look to leave."