Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Luyolo Nomandela joins NFD outfit

Amathol'amnyama have bolstered their attacking department with the signing of a former Masandawana attacking midfielder

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town City attacker Luyolo Nomandela has signed for National First Division (NFD) outfit Mthatha Bucks.

The 27-year-old was most recently on the books of the Citizens, but has been clubless ever since his release at the end of the 2016/17 season.

Nomandela had been training with Amathol'amnyama for the past few weeks and he agreed to the deal after impressing coach Ian Palmer.

“Mthatha Bucks Football Club can confirm the signing of the Ngqeleni-born former national team player, Luyolo Nomandela,” a statement read on the club’s website.

“The former Free State Stars, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana attack-minded player has worked very hard to impress the Bucks technical team led by Coach Ian Palmer over the last few weeks, having last been on the books of Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Bucks’ general manager Luxolo Matikinca is optimistic that Nomandela can still offer a lot to the club.

“We are hoping that his experience will rub off the youngsters in the squad,” Matikinca said.

“He is a talented lad who has a lot to offer Bucks and South African football at large. We wish him everything of the best and are looking forward to his immense contribution to the team,” he concluded.