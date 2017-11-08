Former Man Utd winger Januzaj backs Moyes for West Ham success

Adnan Januzaj says his former Manchester United manager David Moyes should be given every chance to succeed at West Ham.

Moyes handed Januzaj his United debut back in August 2013, with the Belgian choosing to link up on loan with the Scot once again during his time at Sunderland last season.

Despite the criticism Moyes attracted after disappointing spells at United, Real Sociedad, and Sunderland, Januzaj believes the former Everton boss can bring success to West Ham after replacing the sacked Slaven Bilic.

"He's a good manager," said Januzaj. "Obviously it's been difficult for him too. I'm happy for him because it's a nice move and I hope everything goes well for him.

"He likes to play good football. It's not easy sometimes, it depends on the squad. People have to trust him because he's done it at Everton for a long time."