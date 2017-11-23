Former Manchester City forward Robinho sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual assault

An Italian court sentenced former Brazil and AC Milan forward Robinho in absentia to nine years in prison on Thursday after convicting him of taking part in a gang rape of an Albanian woman in January 2013.

A Milan court ruled that Robinho and five other Brazilians assaulted the woman, who was 22 at the time, after plying her with alcohol in a discotheque. The whereabouts of Robinho’s five companions is not known, with the trial currently on hold.

Robinho, 33, who now plays for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil, pleaded not guilty via his lawyer and never appeared at any of the court hearings in northern Italy.

He has a right to two appeals and Italy will only launch extradition proceedings once this legal process is exhausted, a legal source said.

The Milan court ordered the victim to receive €60,000 (£53,432) as compensation.

Robinho spent three seasons at Manchester City (Getty) More