Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder Liam Miller battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy

Former Celtic and Manchester United midfielder Liam Miller is battling cancer, his friends and ex-teammates have revealed.

The 36-year-old, who began his career at Parkhead before moving to Old Trafford, has been undergoing treatment in the US for what is understood to be pancreatic cancer last month before returning home.

The news was revealed by his former Hibs colleague Tam McManus, who also said Miller is due to start chemotherapy.

The thoughts of everyone at Manchester United go out to Liam Miller and his loved ones at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/CV2zT3xL6y — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 13, 2017

He tweeted: “Awful news about Liam Miller keep fingers crossed that he somehow pulls through.

“Was in the USA for treatment this month and flies back tomorrow to start chemo here. He’s still fighting it. Will say a prayer for him tonight.

“He starts chemo tomorrow and is fighting hard really can’t go into any more detail than that out of respect for him and family. Praying he can get better.”

Among those first to send messages of support around the former midfielder was ex-Celtic and Arsenal striker John Hartson, who beat testicular cancer in 2009 after it spread to his brain and lungs.

My thoughts are with Liam miller and his family this morning. Hope he can get through this difficult time of his life. — John Hartson (@JohnHartson10) November 13, 2017

“My thoughts are with Liam Miller and his family this morning. Hope he can get through this difficult time of his life,” tweeted the Welshman.

Miller retired from football in 2016 and had been working towards achieving his Uefa training licence.