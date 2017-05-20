Former Manchester United star Edwin Van Der Sar on a mission to recapture former glories with Ajax

Former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has admitted he finds his new role as chief executive at Ajax far more stressful than when he played the game.

The 46-year-old began his career with the Dutch club, then moved to Juventus and Fulham before starting a trophy-packed six years at Manchester United in 2005.

Ajax and United meet in the Europa League final on Wednesday in Stockholm and, unusually, Van der Sar has found himself juggling lots of balls rather than catching them.

"The last final I did not have to do a lot, just make sure that I was fit and rested," Van der Sar told Press Association Sport.

"Now a lot of my emphasis and energy is organising how to get 10,000 people to Stockholm, getting the right people there and making sure the security is in order.

"You've got 100,000 requests for tickets and you only have 10,000, so what are you doing to deal with all of that?"

Having hung up his gloves after United lost the Champions League final to Barcelona in 2011, Van der Sar embarked on a post-retirement path to the boardroom instead of the dugout.

Last year he became chief executive at the club he helped to Champions League glory in 1995 and is currently in the midst of frantic preparations for their latest shot at European glory.

Ajax are finally flickering into life after two decades floundering on a stage they used to dominate.

"It means the world for myself and Ajax," Van der Sar said ahead of the Europa League final.

"We have had great success in the '70s and some success in the '80s on the European front.

"In the '90s, we won the UEFA Cup and in '95 the Champions League, with a very young team and a great manager in Louis van Gaal.

"(We had) a lot of home-grown players with Frank and Ronald de Boer, Edgar Davids, Clarence Seedorf, then Frank Rijkaard who came back to give us some experience.

"The last 21 years has been very quiet on the European front and that's where our name is made: the philosophy for the club, for the real football die-hard.

"It's great to have people talking about the club again, to reinvent and get to know Ajax again."

