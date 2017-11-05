Former Mathare United star relegated

With Mathare United also facing relegation threats back at home, the thought of coming back home will be the last option in Johanna’s wish-list

Harambee Stars midfielder, Eric Johanna scored in Vasalund IF’s 1-1 draw with Umea but the goal could not save his side from relegation.

The former Mathare United man will now have to contend playing in the Swedish fourth division after his side was sent to the grass.

With Mathare United also facing relegation threats back at home, clearly, the thought of coming back home will be the last option in Johanna’s wish-list.

The only positive news for the Kenyan international will be the new found form towards the end of the season which saw him score four goals in the last two games for the relegated side.

Vasalund finished 12, above Vasalunds IF and bottom-placed Enskede IK who will move to the lower.

Three bottom teams were automatically relegated while top two, champions IK Brage and Akropolis gained promotion to the upper league.

Sollentuna FK who finished 11th will play fight for relegation survival in the playoff.