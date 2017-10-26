Former Melaka United man Spasojevic now eligible to play for Indonesia

Former M-League top-scorer Ilija Spasojevic may just return to terrorise Malaysia someday, after he was granted Indonesian citizenship.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Melaka United striker Ilija Spasojevic is now eligible to play for Indonesia, after he attained Indonesian citizenship.

The news was announced by the player on his Instagram account on Wednesday, with him adding that he looks forward to playing for the Garudas.

"Finally I'm an Indonesian! I hope someday I get to don the red and white of the Indonesia national team. I hope I get the support of all the fans in the country.

"Thank you too to the Indonesian FA for making my dream a reality. Proud to be Indonesian!" he commented on his Instagram post.