Former Orlando Pirates captain becomes a church deacon

Buccaneers legend Sangweni has swapped the football field for a place in the church following his retirement

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni has been appointed as a deacon at the Church of God and Saints of Christ.

The 36-year-old, who is the older brother of Thamsanqa Sangweni, enjoyed a highly successful career at the Soweto giants after spending several years at Golden Arrows, before eventually hanging up his boots in 2016.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal-born player, he has taken the decision to dedicate his life towards serving his church.

"I have just been appointed as a deacon at the Church of God and Saints of Christ. I have always been a member of the church," Sangweni told Isolezwe.

"However, I couldn’t commit myself fully because football took up most of my time. Now that I am retired, I have dedicated my life to church and speak to the youth and encourage them,” he said.

Furthermore, the former Bafana Bafana star also hopes that he can use his newfound position within the church to mentor the youth in the community.