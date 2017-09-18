Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's father makes a passionate plea to Minister Fikile Mbalula

Senzo was shot dead during an alleged armed robbery in Vosloorus three years ago

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa’s father, Sam, has made a plea to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to help find his son’s killers.

The SunSport have disclosed that Sam approached Mbalula during his recent visit at Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Sam then made an appeal to Mbalula to help find the former Bafana Bafana international’s killers.

“This breaks my heart. I have decided to personally come here so I can talk to you, minister. I beg for your intervention on this matter,” Sam said.

“Senzo is not at peace. I cry almost daily, as the pain in my heart is unbearable," he added.

Mbalula reportedly stated that the matter would be looked into.

“We’re really not ignoring it,” Mbalula said.

Sam remains hopeful that he would soon receive good news from the police.

“Mbalula is a man of his word. I feel so relieved that I finally got a chance to talk to him in person,” Sam concluded.