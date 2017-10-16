Former Sky Sports presenter Kevin Cadle dies, aged 62

Telegraph Sport
Kevin Cadle passed away suddenly on Monday morning  - @KevinCadle Twitter 

Former Sky Sports presenter Kevin Cadle has died at the age of 62.

The American television presenter was the face of Sky Sports' coverage of the NFL following a successful career as a basketball coach, 

“We are shocked and saddened to hear that #BritishBasketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” read a statement from the British Basketball League on Twitter.

“We are shocked & saddened to hear of the death of Kevin Cadle, a great friend of #NFLUK for so long. Our thoughts are with his loved ones,” read a post from the NFL's UK Twitter account.

Cadle won 30 titles during a 13-year career in the British Basketball League, winning eight Coach of the Year awards in that time. 

He was also the acting head coach of the Great Britain basketball team in their bid to reach the 1992 Olympic games. 

