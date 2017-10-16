Former Sky Sports presenter Kevin Cadle dies, aged 62

Former Sky Sports presenter Kevin Cadle has died at the age of 62.

The American television presenter was the face of Sky Sports' coverage of the NFL following a successful career as a basketball coach,

“We are shocked and saddened to hear that #BritishBasketball has lost a true legend in Kevin Cadle. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” read a statement from the British Basketball League on Twitter.

“We are shocked & saddened to hear of the death of Kevin Cadle, a great friend of #NFLUK for so long. Our thoughts are with his loved ones,” read a post from the NFL's UK Twitter account.

Shocked and beyond devastated that my long-time colleague, mentor and friend is gone too soon. Will miss the great Kevin Cadle. RIP 'ma man' pic.twitter.com/za9sfEIHbj — Neil Reynolds (@neilreynoldsnfl) October 16, 2017

Extremely sad news to hear of the passing of Kevin Cadle. Sincere condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/chMLKKy4cg — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 16, 2017

Sad to hear about @kevincadle, that’s completely out of the blue, true legend of NFL in the UK, RIP — JB (@Flakeyyy95) October 16, 2017

Shocked that Kevin Cadle has passed away. Practically introduced NFL in the UK to the Sky Sports generation. R.I.P. @NFLUK — Simon Clark (@SimonClark8) October 16, 2017

Cadle won 30 titles during a 13-year career in the British Basketball League, winning eight Coach of the Year awards in that time.

He was also the acting head coach of the Great Britain basketball team in their bid to reach the 1992 Olympic games.

