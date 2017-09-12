Former Sofapaka goalkeeper is dead

The former Rwanda national custodian collapsed and died on Tuesday at his home according to reports from Rwanda

Former Sofapaka goalkeeper Evariste Mutuyimana is dead.

The former Rwanda national custodian collapsed and died on Tuesday at his home according to reports from Rwanda.

“He has died but we don’t have all details surrounding his death, we are still waiting for the doctors to let us know what happened exactly. It is sad news for Rayon and the entire sports fraternity,” Rayon Sports physical trainer, Marcel Lomami was quoted by The New Times.

Mutuyimana, who spent two years in the Kenyan Premier League with Sofapaka having joined Batoto Ba Mungu in 2014, was attached to Rwandan champions, Rayon Sports until the time of his untimely death.

He stayed with the former Kenyan champions until last year when he left to sign for the Rwanda champions.