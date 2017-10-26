Former South African referee Ian McLeod passes away

McLeod was the senior referees manager at Safa at the time of death

The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the passing away of former South African referee Ian McLeod.

According to Safa, McLeod was admitted to hospital last week.

McLeod officited at the 1997 Fifa Confederations Cup and 1998 Fifa World Cup during his days as a referee. He also officiated at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments.

Goal would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family of McLeod.