Former South African referee Ian McLeod passes away
The South African Football Association (Safa) has confirmed the passing away of former South African referee Ian McLeod.
According to Safa, McLeod was admitted to hospital last week.
McLeod officited at the 1997 Fifa Confederations Cup and 1998 Fifa World Cup during his days as a referee. He also officiated at Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournaments.
Goal would like to send its heartfelt condolences to the family of McLeod.
October 26, 2017
May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/ZNadAH3Lxi