Former Springbok Smith announces retirement

World Cup-winner Juan Smith has called time on his illustrious career due to family reasons.

Former South Africa flanker Juan Smith has announced his retirement at the age of 36.

The veteran joined Japanese club Toyota Verblitz in June following a four-year spell with Toulon, but has called time on his illustrious career due to family reasons.

Smith was part of the Springboks' World Cup-winning side in France a decade ago and won 70 caps for his country.

The back-row on Wednesday announced that he will quit after his side's clash with Toyota Shokki Shuttles on Saturday.

"I am disappointed to announce that I am going to retire from my rugby career after the match against Toyota Shokki Shuttles." he said.

"I was going to carry on my rugby playing career with my coach Jake White, however, I would like to say thank you to all my team-mates, coaching staff at Toyota Verblitz. Also to all my supporters and family members, too.

"I was looking forward to winning the championship with my team-mates, however, this was a decision which had to be decided on.

"I am wishing that the Toyota Verblitz team plays well in the competitions, and I hope that I'm able to support the team from my end as much as I can as a Toyota family member."