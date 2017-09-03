Former Sundowns midfielder Raymond Monama closing in on Platinum Stars move

Dikwena are set to complete a deal for the once-promising former Sundowns midfielder Monama next week

Platinum Stars have confirmed they are close to acquiring the services of former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Raymond Monama.

The Limpopo-born utility player is currently unattached following his departure from National First Division (NFD) side Royal Eagles at the end of last season.

“The club is very impressed with Monama. We are planning to sign him. We don’t have any pressure. He is a free agent. He can sign anytime, but we will conclude everything next week,” administration manager Senzo Mazingiza told IOL.

Monama was one of the outstanding players for Eagles last season, netting 10 goals in the process; something that must have purported Dikwena to want to bring him on board.

They are yet to win this season, having lost their opening two games under Peter Butler, who replaced Cavin Johnson in June.

Mazingiza also confirmed they have retained the services of Sundowns striker Bonginkosi Ntuli on a season-long loan deal for the third straight season.

“We’ve also retained Bongi Ntuli on loan from Sundowns. We hope the two players will add value in our team,” Mazingiza said.