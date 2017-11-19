Former Swansea midfielder Jack Cork says club should give Paul Clement time

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has insisted that Swansea City’s American co-owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien, should support manager Paul Clement, despite a dreadful sequence of results that has embroiled the club in a relegation battle for the second season running.

Swansea turned to Clement in January, ailing on twelve points and four adrift at the foot of the Premier League. And while Clement delivered a miraculous turnaround to steer the club to safety, plummeting form of six defeats in seven outings, has left him facing almost the exact dire circumstances he inherited.

Unlike last autumn, many of those reversals have been by narrow margins, although worryingly, only bottom club Crystal Palace have fared worse than the meagre 7 league goals served-up by Swansea.

That absence of attacking conviction ensured that there was no recourse to goals from Cork and Ashley Barnes at Burnley as the hosts moved within a point of fourth placed Tottenham, in 7th.

However, Cork who worked with Clement at Chelsea and during Swansea’s revival last year, suggested that his former manager is capable of overseeing another revival.

Jack Cork celebrates scoring for Burnley against his old club Swansea on Saturday Credit: Action Images More