Former top draft picks Goff, Wentz shine in victories

Jared Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to a big NFL win, while Carson Wentz also starred on Sunday.

Former top draft picks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz stepped up to lead the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles respectively to NFL wins.

The Rams traded up in the 2016 draft to get the number one pick and chose Goff, who struggled in seven games as a rookie.

The Eagles traded up to select Wentz second, and he had a typical up-and-down rookie campaign.

But both players showed why they were so highly touted a year ago, racking up big numbers in leading their teams to victory on Sunday.

Wentz set the tone early in Philly's game against the Washington Redskins, scrambling around in the pocket like vintage Randall Cunningham to buy time to find Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown.

Wentz completed 26 of 39 passes for the game, with two touchdowns and a pick in the Eagles' 30-17 victory.

The Rams hammered the Indianapolis Colts 46-9, and while the defense keyed the win with two pick-sixes and a safety, Goff was extremely efficient with 21 of 29 passing, for 306 yards and a touchdown.

RYAN THROWS 88-YARD TD

Matt Ryan threw an 88-yard touchdown to tight end Austin Hooper.





San Francisco safety Jaquiski Tartt broke up a would-be TD pass from Cam Newton to Kelvin Benjamin with a leaping interception.

Browns fans, hide your eyes: The Steelers recovered a blocked punt for a TD after their first defensive series.

Dak Prescott picked up where he left off last season.

Lamarcus Joyner had a pick-six for the Rams.

WITTEN, FOURNETTE SET NEW MARKS

Jason Witten passed Michael Irvin to become the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards. Irvin finished his career with 11,904 yards. Witten, who caught seven passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Giants, now has 11,947 career receiving yards.

Jaguars' Leonard Fournette rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown in a 29-7 win over the Texans, becoming the first rookie in team history to hit 100 yards in his debut.

WATT SHRUGS OFF SCARE

"I messed up my finger a little bit, but other than that my body felt fine. Just busted the bone through the skin. Nothing bad." – Texans defensive star J.J. Watt, shrugging off a finger injury that would probably scare some people.

"I mean, we got our arses kicked. Credit the 49ers and coach [Sean] McVay." – coach Chuck Pagano, praising the team that beat the Colts on Sunday … except the Colts lost to the Rams.

"I thought that Tom hung in there and played tough. We had a hard time protecting him, so I made the decision to go to Deshaun." – Texans coach Bill O'Brien, on benching starting QB Tom Savage in favour of rookie Deshaun Watson in the second half of their loss to the Jaguars.

"Most of the time I'm thinking about my wife in my wildest dreams." – Jaguars coach Doug Marrone on if the week one win met his wildest dreams.



SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo Bills 21-12 New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles 30-17 Washington Redskins

Oakland Raiders 26-16 Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars 29-7 Houston Texans

Detroit Lions 35-23 Arizona Cardinals

Pittsburgh Steelers 21-18 Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons 23-17 Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens 20-0 Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles Rams 46-9 Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers 23-3 San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers 17-9 Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys 19-3 New York Giants