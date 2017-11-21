Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips comes out of retirement to answer Scarlets SOS

Mike Phillips has come out of retirement to play for the Scarlets in the Pro14 champions' upcoming tour matches in South Africa over the next two weeks.

Phillips retired from the game at the end of last season having won 99 Tests caps in his career for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

The 35 year-old started his career with the Scarlets back in 2001 before going on to play for Cardiff Blues, Ospreys, Bayonne, Racing 92 and Sale Sharks.

Scarlets are without three of their four scrum-halves heading into this weekend, with Gareth and Aled Davies both away with Wales preparing to face New Zealand. Declan Smith, another number nine, has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Phillips is currently based out in Dubai and will now link up with the squad in South Africa ahead of the fixtures against the Kings (November 26) and Cheetahs (December 2).

Commenting on the call-up head coach Wayne Pivac said; "It's just been one of those things! We only have one of our four contracted scrum-halves available through injury and international call-ups.

"We looked at the nines available to us within the region, and Welsh qualified players in the Championship, but they were unable to travel due to work commitments and club commitments.

"We are delighted that Mike has been able to answer the call and will be joining us in South Africa. He has a wealth of experience, is a proud former Scarlet and will be a great addition to our travelling squad."