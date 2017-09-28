Former Western Stima coach harbour no hard feelings after losing his job

Despite the happenings, Omino says, he is keen on helping his successor succeed as the power men aim at fighting relegation and remain in the top tier

Western Stima Technical Director Henry Omino says he has no hard feelings whatsoever against the club after losing his initial role as the head coach.

The veteran tactician was stripped of his role as the head of the technical bench following a series of poor results, with Robert Makumbi taking the position.

Despite the happenings, Omino says he is keen on helping his successor succeed as the power men aim at fighting relegation and remain in the top tier.

"I have a good understanding with the new coach, no hard feelings whatsoever, everyone is doing his job because our main aim is to see the team continue progress. Sometimes it is good to have that outside eye and help the team in another capacity."

Omino scooped the June/July Coach of the Month Award, Omino says the players are the ones to thank.

"My players gave their best, played well and ensure we get crucial wins. It was unfortunate to lose to Muhoroni, but I appreciate the work done by the players."

The power men finished sixth last season, but the lose of their best players has led to the current struggles this season.