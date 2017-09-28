Former Western Stima coach win Coach of the Month

The Dockers also recorded seven points in the same period, but cast favoured Omino over Bandari coach, Paul Nkata

Former Western Stima head coach Henry Omino is the June/July Coach of the Month.

The veteran tactician led the power men to identical 1-0 wins against Tusker FC and AFC Leopards, collected a point away to Bandari before falling to Muhoroni Youth, a record that could only be matched by Bandari.

The Dockers also recorded seven points in the same period, but cast favoured Omino over Paul Nkata by the simple fact that Stima picked a point against Bandari away.

The Coastal based side had won against Tusker and Sony Sugar, drew with Stima and fell to AFC Leopards.

This is the third time Omino is winning the award, and as a result, he walks away with sh75000 and personalized trophy courtesy of Fidelity Insurance.

Zagallo, as commonly referred to by many, lost his job as the team's head coach to Robert Makumbi, but was later appointed as the team's Technical Director.