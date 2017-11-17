Former world No 1 golfer Luke Donald admitted to hospital following chest pains

Englishman and former world No. 1 golfer Luke Donald has been admitted to hospital in America following complaints of chest pains and will not play again in 2017.

The 39-year-old was in Georgia preparing for this week’s PGA Tour event – the RSM Classic in Sea Island – when he was taken to hospital after receiving discomfort in his chest.

He revealed he was taken to South East Brunswick hospital on Thursday and gas withdrawn from the competition as a result.

Donald had a series of tests on his heart but said everything seemed normal but he would be resting up for the rest of the year.

“Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!!” Donald said on his Instagram page. “Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse. After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at.

“After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully. A big thank you to the staff at the South East Georgia Brunswick hospital for taking good care of me.

“Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018.”