Former world snooker champion Bingham banned for betting breaches

Former world snooker champion Stuart Bingham has been handed a six-month suspension for breaching the sport's betting regulations.

Bingham, who defeated Shaun Murphy in the 2015 final, confessed to betting on the outcome of matches involving other players but an investigation by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) found him to also be guilty of gambling on fixtures in which he was involved.

The WPBSA stated there was "no suggestion whatsoever that Stuart Bingham was doing anything to influence match outcomes or engaged in any corrupt activity he was solely betting on snooker".

Bingham will serve an immediate ban from October 28, 2017, until January 26, 2018. The remaining three months and one day have been suspended.

WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson said: "It is very disappointing to see such a high-profile player fall foul of the WPBSA Betting Rules.

"Stuart is a great competitor and I have no doubt he has always played to the best of his ability. This case shows that there are no exceptions to the rules. Players must understand that they cannot bet on snooker at all, even if they are not involved in a match or event.

"Any player found to breach of the betting rules will face the most serious of consequences."