Fornaroli accidentally reveals Melbourne City's signing of Carrusca

The Uruguayan star appears to have jumped the gun by revealing the signing of the former Adelaide United playmaker on social media

Melbourne City look set to sign creative midfielder Marcelo Carrusca after fellow South American striker Bruno Fornaroli tweeted an image accompanied by a welcome message for the Argentinian on Friday.

The tweet, which was quickly deleted, had a caption saying, "WELCOME TO THE FAMILY", and featured Carrusca in a locker room with Fornaroli and fellow City players Fernando Brandan and Iacopo La Rocca.

 

 

Carrusca has been a free agent since leaving Adelaide United at the end of last season and after obtaining Australian citizenship recently, won't take up a visa position in City's squad.

The club have admitted interest in the player but no official deal has been completed.

The 33-year-old is an A-League double and FFA Cup winner with the Reds and has also been selected in the league's team of the season on three occasions.

