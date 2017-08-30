Forsberg eyes Leipzig exit when Keita joins Liverpool

Emil Forsberg believes Naby Keita's move to Liverpool in 2018 will open the door for his own exit from RB Leizpig.

RB Leipzig star Emil Forsberg expects the club to be willing to sell him next year, when Naby Keita completes his transfer to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side announced on Tuesday that they have reached an agreement to bring Keita to Anfield in 2018 for a reported club-record fee of £48million.

Forsberg, like Keita, has been heavily linked with a move following his standout displays in the Bundesliga in 2016-17, in which he inspired Leipzig to a second-place finish behind Bayern Munich.

The Sweden international insists he is happy to stay at the club for the coming year but believes a door to a move will be open now that Keita has secured his own exit.

"When they sell him, I see no problem in them selling me," Forsberg told the Swedish media.

Asked if he is in talks with any clubs at present, he replied: "No. I always leave this with me agent, he'll take care of it. I've always had good dialogue with the club and they know what I want.

"At the moment, I'm focused on the current season. I'm ready to give everything for Leipzig, in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League."

Forsberg described AC Milan as a "fantastic" club in June, prompting speculation that he could be in line for a move to San Siro before the end of the transfer window.

However, the 25-year-old says he was simply responding to a question about the club and that his reply would have been the same for a number of Europe's elite sides.

"I only answered the question of a journalist," he said. "My answer would have been the same for Bayern Munich, one of the biggest clubs in the world, as well as Real [Madrid], Barcelona and Manchester United."