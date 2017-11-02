Fortuna Sittard’s Oliseh named best manager in the Eerste Divisie

The former Super Eagles head coach has been recognised as the top manager in the second tier of the Dutch League for the first half of the season

Fortuna Sittard boss Sunday Oliseh has been named the best manager in the Eerste Divisie for the first half of the season.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Juventus midfielder guided Fortuna to the third spot on the log with six wins from 11 games this campaign.

Oliseh also broke the club’s record of five consecutive home wins and created a new record of eight consecutive home wins in the first half of this campaign before leading the Fortuna Sittard Stadion outfit to the 6-0 thrashing of Telstar, in September.

The 43-year-old could not hold his excitement after been voted for the top award and took to his social media to express his gratitude to all stakeholders who made the achievement possible.

Thanks 2 my players,club fans,club Owner:Isitan Gun,Co-Trainers,Peers & players who voted,Knvb & above all almighty God 4 this Coronation!! https://t.co/haic3b3Dkc — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) November 1, 2017

Fortuna Sittard will welcome FC Oss to the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Friday for their next league fixture.