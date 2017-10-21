Forward planning pays off after Eddie Hearn finds Anthony Joshua new heavyweight challenge in Carlos Takam

Joshua is now preparing for the IBF's no.3-ranked Carlos Takam in Cardiff - Action Images via Reuters

Promoter Eddie Hearn’s dread of having to tell Anthony Joshua’s trainer, Rob McCracken, that the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev had pulled out injured 12 days before his heavyweight world title challenge against the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion proved ill-founded.

“It was the phone call I was most dreading,” Hearn said. “AJ would fight anyone at a moment’s notice, but Rob is a very meticulous trainer and had AJ in camp for nine weeks preparing him for Pulev, an awkward, 6ft 4in tall fighter, with a particular style.

“With Pulev’s withdrawal, I was calling to tell him it was Carlos Takam, the IBF’s No 3 ranked challenger. Shorter, at 6ft 2in, built like a tank, with an aggressive come-forward style, completely different and in many ways a much more dangerous opponent.”

Joshua's original opponent Pulev has pulled out through injury