Forward planning pays off after Eddie Hearn finds Anthony Joshua new heavyweight challenge in Carlos Takam
Promoter Eddie Hearn’s dread of having to tell Anthony Joshua’s trainer, Rob McCracken, that the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev had pulled out injured 12 days before his heavyweight world title challenge against the International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association heavyweight champion proved ill-founded.
“It was the phone call I was most dreading,” Hearn said. “AJ would fight anyone at a moment’s notice, but Rob is a very meticulous trainer and had AJ in camp for nine weeks preparing him for Pulev, an awkward, 6ft 4in tall fighter, with a particular style.
“With Pulev’s withdrawal, I was calling to tell him it was Carlos Takam, the IBF’s No 3 ranked challenger. Shorter, at 6ft 2in, built like a tank, with an aggressive come-forward style, completely different and in many ways a much more dangerous opponent.”
But Hearn’s fears were allayed when McCracken understood the situation, and was straight on the case, adjusting the Englishman’s game plan for a more tenacious fighter, certainly a challenger who is likely to lay it all on the line on Saturday in what could prove to be a thrilling opening few rounds at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.
Hearn had laid the groundwork with Takam and his team in August, when the Pulev fight was signed, realising that Joshua’s draw with the public – 78,000 tickets have been sold so far –was so wide that he needed a safety net for the promotion.
“Four years ago, I don’t think I’d have had the foresight to envisage this, but you learn in this sport – in this role – that it is so easy to get a kick in the nuts, so to speak, at a moment’s notice.”
When Pulev’s promoter, Kalle Sauerland, was in touch to inform him that the fighter had torn a muscle in his shoulder that extended down to his chest, Hearn switched to Plan B with the Cameroonian challenger.
“I had spoken to Takam and asked him to go into camp eight weeks before this fight. If it didn’t happen, we would offer him a fight in Monte Carlo early in November” said Hearn. “Thankfully, we had him as a replacement.”
Takam only lost on points to current World Boxing Organisation champion Joseph Parker before the New Zealander took the title.