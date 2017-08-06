Four changes for Tusker against Western Stima

Danson Kago who is returning from injury has been named on the bench together with Clifford Alwanga and Brian Osumba

Kenyan Premer league champions, Tusker FC have made four changes in the match day squad that will take on Western Stima.

Michael Khamati, Marlon Tangauzi, Martin Kizza and Paul Odhiambo have been dropped from the starting squad that lost 1-0 to Posta Rangers last Wednesday.

Eugine Asike makes a return to the starting line up for Marlon Tangauzi, same as James Situma, Anthony Ndolo and Stephen Owusu who have all been given a starting berth.

Danson Kago, who is returning from injury has been named on the bench together with Clifford Alwanga and Brian Osumba. Duncan Ochieng retains his position at the post.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, David Mwangi, Eugine Asike, James Situma, Hashim Sempala, Jackson Macharia, Boniface Muchiri, Humphrey Mieno, Stephen Owusu, Anthony Ndolo,

Reserves: David Okello, Marlon Tangauzi, Brian Osumba, Cercidy Okeyo, Paul Odhiambo, Danson Kago, Clifford Alwanga