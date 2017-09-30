Four clubs chase Biffo, keen on Abia Warriors return

The tactician has revealed that several clubs have contacted him ahead of next season’s campaign but that he won't mind a return to Abia

Abdullahi Biffo says he is being courted by four clubs including two from the Nigeria Professional Football League but that he is keen on a return to Abia Warriors.

Biffo led the Warriors to topflight safety at the end of the just concluded season but his season-contract has since expired.

He says that he is still expecting to hear from his former employers before he decides on the offers presently tabled before him.

“I have four clubs seriously on my trail. There are two of them from the premier league and another two from the National League. I am still waiting for Abia Warriors to invite me for talks being the last place I worked. It is after I refused to hear from them after a specified period that I will give other clubs chance,” Biffo told Goal.

“I am proceeding on two weeks refresher course in the United States and at the end of it I should be able to know where I am going to. I believe if I don’t hear anything after I return from the coaching course I should be free to discuss with other teams.

“It was not the time of season we expected but we thank God we were able to withstand the heat and remain in the topflight despite all that was done to frustrate our efforts,” he noted.