Four new faces in Harambee Starlets squad for Cosafa

Four debutants are fighting for a place in Harambee Starlets squad that is currently preparing for Cosafa tournament set for Zimbabwe.

Kenya is one of the 12 nations that will try to wrestle the trophy from hosts, Zimbabwe in the event that is making a return since 2011, from September 13.

Starlets, who moved four places in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Friday, will, however, have four rookies; Winfred Achieng, Florence Awino, Jenipher Adhiambo and Judith Musimbi should they make it to the traveling squad.

Mathare United goalkeeper Adhiambo, will battle for a slot between the sticks with experienced Vivian Akinyi of Soccer Queens, Jane Achila from Oserian and Pauline Atieno from Makolanders.

Awino was called picked from GASPO while Achieng came from Mombasa Olympic with Musimbi receiving a call after impressing at Soccer Queens.

Spedag defender, Wendy Achieng will captain Starlets that will use the tournament in Bulawayo to prepare for the forthcoming African Nations qualifiers.

Kenya are in pool B alongside Mauritius, Mozambique and Swaziland.

Squad: Vivian Akinyi, Jenipher Adhiambo, Paul Atieno, Jane Achila, Wendy-Ann Achieng, Irene Awuor, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Cheris Avilia, Sharon Bushenei, Mary Wanjiku, Dorcas Anyango and Jacky Ogol.

Others are; Mwanahalima Adams, Lydia Akoth, Judith Musimbi, Lilian Adera, Janet Moraa, Mercy Achieng, Gererder Akinyi, Phoebe Oketch, Neddy Atieno, Teresa Engesha, Juliet Auma, Winfred Achieng, Winnie Kanyotu, Esther Nandika, Jackline Musula, Florence Awino and Lucy Mukhwana.